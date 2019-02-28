New features in Acumatica 2019 R1

Acumatica partner One Channel has announced new features to expect in the next release of Acumatica’s newest product, Acumatica 2019 R1.

The latest release has substantial advances in usability, order management & inventory, financials, project accounting, and CRM. There are also industry-specific features and improvements for Construction Edition, Manufacturing Edition, and Field Service Edition.

“We’ve continued to listen to feedback from our customers and partners since the release of 2018 R2, resulting in continuous refinement and improvement of Acumatica’s cloud ERP offerings,” says Jon Roskill, CEO of Acumatica. “This product release of 2019 R1 continues our independently-recognised industry leadership in usability and customer satisfaction across multiple business sectors.”

One Channel CEO Bernard Ford says Acumatica Alexa for Business skill is another major highlight. “The usefulness of voice activated scenarios in business that Alexa for Business can fulfil, from looking up inventory, opportunities, and contacts to approving expense claims. Natural Language input can be used to retrieve or insert data into an ERP system and it could certainly improve end-user productivity.

“Another interesting feature is the Acumatica Cloud ERP Connector for Microsoft Flow. It allows employees to create and automate workflows and tasks across their favourite applications and services, sync files, get notifications, collect data, and much more, all without the assistance of developers,” he adds.

Other new features include multi-currency capabilities and rate consistency in Project Accounting and Field Services.

Acumatica can now also work in the Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence fields. Particularly in manufacturing and field service scenarios, this functionality holds great promise when searching for the right ingredient, component, or replacement part.