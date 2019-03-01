Lenovo launches smarter technology at MWC

Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona – Lenovo has reaffirmed its vision of bringing smarter technology to more people, and ushering in an era of intelligent transformation through new product launches from across its portfolio – from PCs and smart devices to cutting edge Data Center technology and solutions.

The latest lineup showcases intelligent devices, including new ThinkPad™, IdeaPad™ and IdeaCentre™ PCs, and the newest smartphones from Motorola, including innovations like the just launched new moto g family and moto z with the 5G Moto Mod, the world’s first 5G upgradeable smartphone. Lenovo’s Data Center Group also unveiled the new ThinkSystem SE350 edge server, which is part of a family of future offerings, along with new IoT and edge computing solutions — read the press release for more details.

An in-depth look at some of the smart devices at MWC:

Intelligent Mobile Computing for Business

Lenovo announced today the latest additions to the ThinkPad portfolio: the T490s, T490, T590, X390 and X390 Yoga™. With more than 140 million units sold to date, the fundamentals of ThinkPad have always focused on design and engineering, creating end-user trust through first-class security and durability and ensuring a premium mobile experience. For 2019, we have embraced Intelligent Connectivity principles through a foundational engineering philosophy. By analyzing all aspects of the user experience, we have focused on innovations that add value:

ThinkShield with features such as ThinkPad PrivacyGuard with PrivacyAlert and ThinkShutter physical webcam security are available on most models

with features such as ThinkPad PrivacyGuard with PrivacyAlert and ThinkShutter physical webcam security are available on most models New modern ThinkPad BIOS with new features including self-healing capability

High speed WWAN for best connectivity with up to Gigabit speeds, using Fibocom L860-GL CAT16 LTE on the T490

T490s, X390 and X390 Yoga feature the latest Intel® Wi-Fi 6 Gig+

Dual microphones with four meter far-field performance and true 360 capability

capability HDR display with Dolby Vision™ support available on all T series

New low power 400 nit FHD display available on T490s and T490

Latest 8th Gen Intel Core™ processors

Lenovo also introduced the Lenovo 14w with Windows® 10 and Lenovo 14e Chromebook™ laptops intended to increase firstline worker productivity. Firstline workers are key contributors within large enterprise segments, such as retail, hospitality, travel and manufacturing but they are often overlooked when it comes to corporate PC allocation. By providing firstline workers with PC devices, such as the Lenovo 14w and 14e Chromebook, companies can unlock their true value and improve their collaboration and contribution.

Finally, Lenovo announced an all-new ThinkVision M14 mobile display and X1 ANC Headphones to maximize the flexibility of remote teamwork. The M14 allows mobile workers to increase screen real estate and enable easy content sharing on the road, and the X1 ANC Headphones have been professionally tuned by Dolby® to offer enhanced audio capability during communications and voice commands. Read the blog for more details.

Lenovo Tab V7 Ultra-portable Tablet-and-smartphone-in-one

Now users on the go can get the best of both worlds with the new, ultraportable Lenovo Tab V7. It combines the benefits of an Android™ tablet including all-day battery life1, terrific sound and a massive 6.9-inch IPS Full HD display, with the advantages of a smartphone that lets you talk, text and use data anywhere2 – all at an accessible price point. Great for the selfie generation, its front and rear cameras are also designed to take stunning pictures. Read the top seven reasons to try out the new Lenovo Tab V7 in the blog .

More Design Choices and Greater Value with the Latest IdeaPad and IdeaCentre Family

Just in time for spring, Lenovo is unveiling a fresh range of Windows 10 IdeaPad and IdeaCentre mainstream consumer PCs that offer students, young professionals and families more design choices and greater value for daily computing and connectivity – without hurting the wallet.

Available in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes in an all-aluminum chassis, the new IdeaPad S540 ultra-slim laptop balances higher performance with greater portability and longer battery life – letting users get more done on the go. Power packed with up to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with up NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 GPUs or the option of up to an AMD® Ryzen™ 7 3700U mobile processor with Radeon™ RX Vega 10 graphics, the IdeaPad S540 has more than enough horsepower for binge-watching a movie, word processing and online shopping. It also offers up to 12 hours of battery life with RapidCharge technology, which enables up to 2 hours of use with about a 15-minute charge.

Available in a trio of rich color options including Abyss Blue, Copper and Mineral Grey, the IdeaPad S540’s sleek profile has thinner bezels than before – encasing a brilliant optional Full HD IPS display. Paired with Dolby Audio™ Speaker System, the IdeaPad S540 delivers loud and clear sound through speakers custom designed by Dolby. When it’s not in use, simply slide its integrated TrueBlock privacy shutter over the webcam for extra privacy.

The IdeaPad S540’s younger sibling is the new IdeaPad S340, which shows off an even slimmer and lighter profile than before in an array of four striking colors and 14-inch or 15-inch size options. Also boasting more power than before, this ultra-slim laptop has up to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor with up to NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPUs, or the option of up to AMD Ryzen 7 3700U mobile processor with Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics.

With AI-powered features in Amazon® Alexa® and Microsoft® Cortana®, the IdeaPad S340’s smarter too – letting users schedule meetings, get reminders or manage to-do lists on Cortana or ask to shop, hear the news, or control music and smart home devices through Alexa.

Thin and versatile for those on the move, the new IdeaPad C340 2-in-1 convertible laptop is a close cousin to the IdeaPad S540 and S340 ultra-slim laptops. It offers battery life of up to 8 hours with RapidCharge technology, Active Pen support on select models to conveniently sketch or write from anywhere, and an optional integrated fingerprint reader for quick and easy PC log-in. Also available in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes with three stunning color options, the IdeaPad C340 can easily flex from a laptop for typing longer emails and spreadsheets into a tablet for watching videos during daily commuting.

Completing the new family of consumer PCs is the new IdeaCentre AIO A340 all-in-one desktop. Designed to fit seamlessly into nearly any modern home or workspace, the new IdeaCentre comes in an elegant Business Black or Foggy White color option in a larger 22-inch or 24-inch Full HD display and thinner bezels than before.

Made for families or professionals who want a space-saving home desktop or reliable work desktop for their small workspace or home office, the IdeaCentre AIO A340 offers up to Intel Core i5-8400T processor with AMD Radeon 530 or integrated graphics, or choice of up to 7th generation AMD A9-9425 processor with Radeon R5 graphics for daily work or home computing needs, like web-browsing, emailing, budgeting, photo-editing and more. Its distinctive and minimalist curved steel monitor stand stands out from the sea of clunky traditional desktops, while gracefully blending into uses’ work and living spaces.

Pair any of the new IdeaPad or IdeaCentre PCs with the new Yoga ANC Headphones designed for immersive entertainment or focused productivity. Featuring hybrid ANC (active noise cancellation) and ENC (environmental noise cancellation) mics with voice assist and Dolby-tuned drivers that can intelligently filter out background noise during calls, the Yoga ANC Headphones will sound as good as they look.