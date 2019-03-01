Network Technician

Academic requirements:

2 year diploma / 3 year degree in networking related studies

CCNA certificate

*IMPORTANT:

candidate should have been rewarded the qualification, not only attended the courses. Please also send the certificate with CV. Work experience:

At least 2-3 years networking experience

Work experience needs to be in the following:

1) Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)2) VOIP devices and services Contractual offer:

Initial 3 month contract

Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties

Location:

The network technician will be based in Port Elizabeth

Learn more/Apply for this position