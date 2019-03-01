Academic requirements:
- 2 year diploma / 3 year degree in networking related studies
- CCNA certificate
*IMPORTANT:
candidate should have been rewarded the qualification, not only attended the courses. Please also send the certificate with CV. Work experience:
- At least 2-3 years networking experience
- Work experience needs to be in the following:
1) Networking routers (Cisco, Juniper or Mikrotik)2) VOIP devices and services Contractual offer:
- Initial 3 month contract
- Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties
Location:
- The network technician will be based in Port Elizabeth