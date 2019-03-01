ZTE unveils Blade V10 smartphone

ZTE has announced the new ZTE Blade V10 smartphone, featuring a 32MP AI ‘smart selfie’ camera, waterdrop screen and octa-core processor.

At the same time, ZTE also announced the Blade V10 Vita, that will be launched into the China and Europe markets in March and the Latin America market in April.

A key feature of the new Blade V10 is its 32MP photo-sensitive enhanced front camera, and advanced AI ‘smart selfie’ technology. AI technology is used to adjust and perfect selfies taken with the high megapixel camera to create high quality photos, without losing details in a backlit or low-lit environment. Also, as the successor of the previous Blade V9 lowlight camera, the new generation produces lowlight images that are clearer and softer.

The ZTE Blade V10 applies AI scene recognition technology and can identify 300+ scenes in preview mode to intelligently adapt corresponding camera technology and capture the best shots. It is also equipped with a 16MP AI dual-camera to further enhance moments captured in low light.

The ZTE Blade V10 has an extremely compact curved design. Featuring a waterdrop notch screen with an ultra-narrow margin and hidden sensors, the device is easy to control in one hand. Through a porcelain multi-layer stacking process and high-precision molds, it achieves a ceramic-like feel. Its small body also offers a broader, more immersive view by applying the 6.3″ full density screen with 90.3% screen ratio, 2280*1080 FHD+, 400PPI.

The ZTE Blade V10 will be equipped with the latest Android P system, adapt MiFavor9.0 UI, and a superior octa-core powerful processor, which will provide consumers a more user-friendly, unimpeded experience. Additionally, a new generation AI acceleration engine optimises the user experience, providing diverse AI functions including AI voice assistant, AI face recognition, AI image recognition, AI game assistant, and AI smart power saving.