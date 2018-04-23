Web Developer – Bloubergstrand
C#, .NET Developer - up to R50,000 CTC pm My client an international consultancy based in Cape Town, is looking for an experienced C# Developer to join their expanding team on a permanent in-house basis.Your main focus will be on assissting with client project...read more
Senior Software Developer (.NET)
Senior .NET Developer - up to R75,000 CTCInternational consultancy based in Cape Town, looking for an experienced C#Developer to join their expanding team on a permanent in-house basis.Perks:They offer an open plan, agile work environment and work on the latest...read more
Software Developer (.NET/Nodejs) – Cape Town
Senior Polyglot Developer (.Net and Nodejs) - Cape Town - up to R 75 000Limited applications acceptedI could start off with a list of requirements, but I'd rather give you a list of reasons to join this well established, Microsoft Gold Partner who is working with one...read more
C#.Net Software Developer
Fullstack (.Net) Developer - ObservatoryYou will be responsible for maintaining and developing backend systems and architecture within a team environment:Bug fixing and maintenanceSource code control and managementDatabase design, analysis and optimisationDeveloping...read more
Senior C# Developer
C# - Developer - South East Cape Town - C# - up to R900k ctc Are you interested in Public Cloud? Real-time, High Volume, Highly scalable, Highly secure If that's up your alley Pop me a mail - (email address) What will you be doing for a living? - Design and build the...read more
Senior Full Stack Developer
Full Stack Developers! Do you come from a .Net background and have at least 5 years’ experience? You will work on the latest tech as it is released with teams in Johannesburg, New Zealand, Mauritius and London! Qualification:Matric and a LBE (Learn By Experience)...read more
Business Analyst
Our client, one of the biggest technology-based solutions company is looking for an Business Analyst, based in the Northern Suburbs. This role, you will be responsible for the operational efficiency and excellence of the clients related Enforcement, ITS and Public...read more
Junior Python Developer
Junior Python Developers. Do you have at least 1-year experience with Python on a Linux platform? Are you comfortable with Bash and Shell? Do you want to learn a lot in a small space of time? Send me your updated CV and make a fresh change! Qualification:Tertiary IT...read more
Jnr – Mid C#.Net Web Developer (JHB)
ENVIRONMENT:Our client, a tactical and inspired concern that focusses on digital advertising, based in Johannesburg, is looking to employ a Jnr - Mid C#.Net Web Developer. The ideal candidate for this position should have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma or other tertiary...read more
SQL DBA
Financial industry giant is seeking a vibrant and passionate SQL Database Administrator to join their growing team thus allowing for valued organizational input and recognized contributions. To ensure you are always ready for success, this opportunity provides free...read more
IT Project Administrator
Provides key support for functional groups, including performance of a wide variety of specialised clerical functions involving compiling and arranging data, making computations, laying out and preparing reports, processing and coding documents and maintaining...read more