Mobile transaction trends in 2019

2019 is set to be a big year for the next-generation transactional sector, with disruption increasingly coming to market and long-standing challenges being overcome, says Kobus du Plooy, CEO of transactional platform provider, Celbux. "The ecosystem has evolved to...
Behaviour economics influence corporate travel choices

The science behind why corporate travellers make specific travel decisions will be a key focus for leading travel management company FCM Travel Solutions in 2019. Combining insights from psychology, judgement, decision making and economics, the field of Behavioural...
Tech driving digital transformation in 2019

Exciting developments in enterprise resource planning provide us with a compelling snapshot of how the country is progressing with regards to digital transformation, says Deirdre Fryer at Syspro. Digital transformation was all anyone could talk about in 2018, a trend...
Black extends free data promo

black is extending its free data promotion to stream content until the end of June. The free data can be accessed on any of Cell C's prepaid or contract plans and can be used to browse, watch or download content on black. "We launched the free data promotion for black...

Skyworth wins at CES 2019

Jan 18, 2019 | Digital Lifestyle, Technology Areas | 0 Comments

At CES 2019, Skyworth was awarded 2018-2019 Global CE Brands TOP 50, 2018-2019 TOP 10 CE Brands, and 2018-2019 Global TV Brands TOP 10. Skyworth has also received a product award, the AI Smart Dual Ecosystem TV Experience Gold Award for 65S9A/XA9000. It supports both...

