Mobile transaction trends in 2019
2019 is set to be a big year for the next-generation transactional sector, with disruption increasingly coming to market and long-standing challenges being overcome, says Kobus du Plooy, CEO of transactional platform provider, Celbux. "The ecosystem has evolved to...read more
Black extends free data promo
black is extending its free data promotion to stream content until the end of June. The free data can be accessed on any of Cell C's prepaid or contract plans and can be used to browse, watch or download content on black. "We launched the free data promotion for black...read more
Behaviour economics influence corporate travel choices
The science behind why corporate travellers make specific travel decisions will be a key focus for leading travel management company FCM Travel Solutions in 2019. Combining insights from psychology, judgement, decision making and economics, the field of Behavioural...read more
Tech driving digital transformation in 2019
Exciting developments in enterprise resource planning provide us with a compelling snapshot of how the country is progressing with regards to digital transformation, says Deirdre Fryer at Syspro. Digital transformation was all anyone could talk about in 2018, a trend...read more
Before you sign up an FTTH ISP …
Fibre to the home (FTTH) is rolling out in suburbs across South Africa at a rapid rate, promising lightning fast internet speeds plus a world of connectivity and online in-home entertainment options. Linda Morris of Internet service provider and IT technology partner...read more
Free trial for black subscription package
Entertainment streaming service, black, offers newcomers to its service a seven-day free trial to it premium subscription package Binge Elite. Binge Elite gives subscribers full access to all content on the streaming service including series, music, movies, sports,...read more
Easy ways to cut your bank fees in 2019
In spite of bank fees accounting for a fraction of the average consumer's income, individuals can still do much more to reduce their cost of banking. This is according to Ancley Jacobs, CEO of FNB Consumer Core Banking, who says smart technology has been a game...read more
Skyworth wins at CES 2019
At CES 2019, Skyworth was awarded 2018-2019 Global CE Brands TOP 50, 2018-2019 TOP 10 CE Brands, and 2018-2019 Global TV Brands TOP 10. Skyworth has also received a product award, the AI Smart Dual Ecosystem TV Experience Gold Award for 65S9A/XA9000. It supports both...read more
60 000 FNB customers benefit from The Entertainer partnership
Just two weeks after the start of FNB's partnership with The Entertainer, over 60 000 FNB and RMB Private Bank customers have registered for the value-added service - and more than 10 000 deals have been redeemed to date. The partnership provides FNB Retail and RMB...read more
Fujitsu, EXest use AI to help tourists in Japan
Fujitsu, Fujitsu Laboratories, and EXest will conduct a field trial using artificial intelligence to discover unanticipated needs of travelers visiting Japan, propose tours or other activity plans, and verify the effectiveness of the new service’s application. The...read more
Skyworth debuts new TVs and global brand strategy
Skyworth has introduced seven new TVs with new technology and announced the company's new global brand strategy. The 65S9A/XA9000 TV includes a powerful PQ processor built-in, able to improve image quality from every aspect based on AI algorithm. Meanwhile, it adopts...read more
Vodacom Video Play to live stream 2018-19 FA Cup
Vodacom, through its entertainment-streaming platform Video Play, has secured the rights to live-stream the 2018-19 FA Cup. This means that football lovers, who are on the Vodacom network can register for Video Play and binge on the next five rounds of English...read more