SA Florist helps transform township businesses

March 16, 2018 | E-Commerce, Technology Areas

Using marketplace technology, SA Florist has launched a programme to on-board township florists through an ecosystem that has been established to assist entrepreneurs to launch sustainable businesses. It plans to attract, upskill and support at least 30 entrepreneurs...
M-Pesa now good for Google Play Store

February 23, 2018 | E-Commerce, Technology Areas

Global mobile commerce enabler, Docomo Digital has partnered with Safaricom to give customers the option to pay for content on the Google Play Store using M-Pesa. The integration, which is powered by Docomo Digital's mobile commerce enabling platform using Google...
Long live the brick and mortar store

February 15, 2018 | E-Commerce Trends, Technology Areas

Online shopping has never been easier or more intuitive. You're at work or at home, and with a simple click of the mouse you can book a dream vacation or the latest curved smart television, or your weekly groceries can be delivered to your doorstep. And even better,...
Trends in IT and e-commerce

January 2, 2018 | E-Commerce Trends

Another interesting year in the IT and e-commerce world has passed and 2018 promises to be even more eventful. Sven Hammar, chief strategy officer of Apica, identified what he thiks will be the three strongest trends in IT and e-commerce next year.   GDPR will affect...
The safe online shopping guide

Dec 18, 2017 | E-Commerce Trends

Online retailers are gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year. With more consumers doing their holiday shopping online, additional compute resources and warehouses bulging with inventory ensure that shoppers won’t experience any delays in finding what they...

