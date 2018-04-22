EXCLUSIVE ROLE – Software Developer

Intermediate Software Developer – Cape Town

My client, is looking for 3 x intermeidate full stack web developers who have proven experience within this field to join their expanding, succesful, highly proficient team.

You will have the oportunity to work on local as well as international projects for clients within the finance sector as well as a number of well-know establishments who appear on the JSE list.

Requirements:

A passion for technology and the drive to learn and contribute ideas to the development team.

Accountability. The succesful candidate needs to form part of the creation and make-up of projects and our company culture.

Detailed orientated approach.

4+ years’ experience developing software using SQL, C#/VB.NET, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Bootstap (or other responsive framework)

Other beneficial skills and tools include React JS, GIT, Jira, Visual Studio, BitBucket

The ideal start date is June 1st 2018 – therefor interview will be taking place next week at short notice.

If you would like the opportunity to be part of this exciting team and project, apply today by emailing me on (email address)

