A dynamic company in the health insurance industry is currently looking for an Application Developer to join their team.Responsibilities
- Gather requirements from business users
- Create business requirement specifications
- Create system and database design documents
- Translate Business Rules to programming language
- Supporting and bug fixing existing Systems
- Documentation of existing Systems
- Testing Components
- Mentoring of Junior Developers
Essential Requirements:
- A suitable degree such as:
- B.Com/Bus Sci (IS); or
- BSc. (Comp); or
- B.Tech IT (Software Development)
- N.Dip IT (Software Development)
Technical skills
- Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2014 (Compulsory)
- Strong T-SQL Skills
- Knowledge of SQL optimization
- Strong SQL programming skills essential (Stored Procedure, Triggers, SSIS)
- Object Orientated programming skills and principles
- C#
- Web Development (ASP.NET, WEBAPI, CSS, HTML)
- JavaScript
- Web Services (Restful)
Personality Traits
- High numeracy, analytical, problem-solving skills
- Pro-active, organised and strong personal drive
- Adaptable and resourceful in an ever changing environment
- Sound organisational and time-management skills
- Accountability
- High stress tolerance
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Positive attitude
Experience
- 3 years