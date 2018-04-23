Automation Tester
Apr 23, 2018
|
ENVIRONMENT:
A fast-paced software solutions company seeks a highly skilled Automation Tester to join its team. Your core role will also involve establishing an automation testing centre & assisting with the development of automation manuals and guidelines. The ideal candidate requires Grade 12/Matric, ideally, a Diploma/Certificate in Information Systems/Computer Science or other relevant disciplines from an accredited institution, 5+ years’ experience in Software Test Automation & hands-on experience developing automated test cases and test plans & creating automation frameworks, specifically Cucumber/Ruby and Appium on iOS platform.
DUTIES:
Testing
- Accountable for automated testing in support of all development and change initiatives.
- Establish and govern an automated testing capability.
- Accountable for defect risk analysis and reporting such to project manager and program manager.
- Develop, enhance and maintain defect management procedure and tools.
- Facilitate and manage automated testing initiatives to reduce testing cycle on repeatable tasks.
- Accountable for extracting requirements from analysis document and ensuring test coverage.
- Execute test cases on solution and its related sub-systems.
- Escalate perceived risks to quality and include suggested action plans to manage risks and issues.
- Establish an automation testing centre of expertise.
- Provide testing competency to the solution delivery supply chain.
- Facilitate handover to Business for User Acceptance Testing and sign-off.
- Establ
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related