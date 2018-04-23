Lead PHP Developer

Have you ever wanted to work for an online fashion company? We have collaborated with South Africa’s leading online retailers to find a Lead PHP Developer. The ideal candidate will be part of a vibrant, multi-talented group of strategists, coders, marketers and designers. Develop your skills in this leadership position, we would like for you to apply! Qualification:Relevant Tertiary Degree (preferable) Skills & Experience: Minimum 4 years’ experienceHTML5, CSS, Sass, jQueryPHPUnitREST, JSON, SOAPUbuntu, Mac OS X, Nginx, MySQL, Memcache, Solr / ElasticsearchGitGood understanding of Clean Code practices7 years’ experience in Development with PHP5 OOP (Zend Framework experience is a plus, Yii, MVC, Symfony, Laravel and CakePHP are also valued)Experience with MySQL Job Description:As a Senior PHP Developer you will design and develop complex web applications and modules for the eCommerce platform. Furthermore you will optimize the platform for scalability during peak traffic hours. Adhering to agile SW Development methodologies you will also ensure code quality and enforce best practices by communicating and sharing them with team members. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, ROBIN CHRISTIAN on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027269.

Learn more/Apply for this position