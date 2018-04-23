Mobile Developer

A client of mine is looking for an individual to come in on a 3-6 Month Contract. This is an amazing company, they are looking to make you permanent or extend the contract. The lunch that they have is amazing and there are many added benefits to this position. Qualification:MatricAny IT related Degree or relevant experience Skills & Experience: Minimum 3+ years' experienceObjectC / SwiftC#Xamarin (advantageous)React Native Job Description:As the Mobile Developer, you will be coding for a high profile company. There are additional benefits to the job as well apply and find out. The successful candidate will be developing an application that millions of users will be on almost every day.

