Python Developer

– The ideal candidate will be a well-versed software developer with a solid level of experience using Python with some knowledge of PHP.

– The primary role is to deliver consistent high-quality customer value through client’s digital delivery channels and to improve internal process efficiency.

– Previous pattern matching analysis is essential

– Emphasis on file handling and regular expressions

– Experience in website development, using PHP and MySQL database

– HTML 5 and CSS 3.0 experience

– Experience in modification of PDF files using API calls would be an advantage

– A background in the publishing industry would be an advantage

– Knowledge of Folio Views and NXT publishing platforms would be an advantage

– EBook (epub) development would be an advantage

– backend programming with Python in Windows-based environments or equivalent

