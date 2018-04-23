Senior Business Analyst

Primary Functions:

Processes, Business and technical requirements

Analyze, design, develop test and implement business and technical requirement specifications and processes through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant stakeholders.

Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes.

Continuously identify and implement incremental improvements to current processes, independent of larger project deliverables.

Transfer of “care, custody and control” of new processes and applications to the business owners, including user training and support.

Project management and delivery

Effectively plan, manage individual projects, their inter-dependencies and any risks and any other issues that may arise. This includes timeline and milestone management,

Compile test plans and test packs and drive the testing of newly developed or enhanced software and new releases of packaged software.

Liaise with relevant stakeholder management to prioritize project deliverables.

Support and drive the implementation of projects.

Application Support

Ensure operational stability of applications by providing proactive and reactive first-line support.

Provide first line support and root cause analysis of production issues for all applications,

Collaboration, Interaction and Stakeholder Management

Primary interface between finance, operations, developers and vendors for the development or implementation of business applications.

Effective stakeholder management – Keep management, users and role players informed of progress through effective communication and management of expectations.

In short: End-to-end solution development, implementation and support.

Job Requirements:

A university graduate with a B Com/ B Bus Sc (information systems, software development, systems/data analysis) with strong academic record

At least 5-9 years’ relevant work experience in a financial services environment as a business analyst.

A proven track-record of successful delivery as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst and / or Subject Matter Expert in data integration, system implementation, application support or reporting projects.

Have current, relevant experience in the use of business analysis frameworks and methodologies

Familiar with agile software development practices.

Strong communication skills including verbal, written and listening skills

Proven stakeholder management capability

A solid understanding of data modelling (metadata, content, taxonomy, navigation) and the ability to leverage same in user interfaces, reporting, etc.

Experience in any of the following would be advantageous: Sound SQL skills and database knowledge Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence (Integration, Analysis and Reporting Services)



Competencies required, but not limited to:

The successful candidate is able to work competently as leader and as specialist; independently or as part of a team. Core competencies include:

Adaptability – Maintaining effectiveness when experiencing major changes in the work environment. Self-starter, quick learner, capable of setting priorities and remain efficient while multi-tasking Function well under pressure and meet tight deadlines, and have the ability to work extended hours during periods of project implementation and month-end cycles. Have tenacity and the ability “to get things done”

Ownership – Assume responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks

Initiating action – Taking prompt action to accomplish objectives, being proactive

Decision Making – Ability to make balanced and sound recommendations and decisions

