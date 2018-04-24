C# Developer

Our Client is a leading Software Development Comapny that provides services to the Finance and Banking inductry, for positions that require honesty in the handling of cash or finances. They are cunrrently recruiting C# developers in Jhb,PTa, Midrand, Centurion, Cpt and India at a Junior, Intermediate and Senior level.

Successful candidates will get to work alongside SA’s top C# developers and software engineers – many who are legends in the industry. Our client runs numerous project teams across a wide client base – ensuring the best fit of people for the specific project and geographical location within varied technology environments.

Skills and Requirements

Competence in some of the following relative to the seniority of the role:

– Win Forms, Web Forms, WCF , Win Services, Console Apps (any type of C# app)

– For web roles: Understanding of web technologies(ASP.NET, HTML5, CSS, XML, JSON) essential and modern Javascript libralies(AngularJS, KnockoutJS, EmberJS) is advantagoues.

– SQL Server 2016, SQL Server 2014, SQL Server 2012 and /or 2008 R2, SQL Query and Stored Procedure experience essential, SQL Integration and Analysis Services is an advantage and Microsoft Reporting Services in an advantage

– Experience working with enterprise software architecures and design patterns

– Planning, designing and developing new feature functionality for software and platforms as per specifications

– Experience with source control (GIT, Mercurial, TFS, SVN or similar) is essential

– BSC Computer Science or Similar tertiary qualification is an advantage

– Microsoft Certification is an advantage

Personal Atrributes

– Flexible

– Team Player

– Self-motivated

