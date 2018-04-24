C# .NET Developer

If you are currently residing in Cape Town and you are a C# .Net Developer looking for a new opportunity that will allow you to meet your personal needs. Work for an international company that has offices all over the world and working with some of the newest technologies. You will not be disappointed if you fit the below criteria, apply today! Qualification:MatricAny IT related Degree or relevant experience Skills & Experience: C# (at least v4.0)ASP.Net MVCJavaScriptCSSSQL ServerExperience in automation testing Job Description:As a Developer, you will be working on the front end and back end of the systems. You will be involved with all aspects of the project life cycle. You will be part of a new team of developers and working on new projects and applications. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MARISA LUDSKI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027282.

Learn more/Apply for this position