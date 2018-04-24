C#.Net Software Engineer

This role will be rquired to enchance existing systems and depending on their clients requirements to develop new systems.Skills & experience

C# and .NET Web API

SQL

JavaScript

HTML5

CSS

Backbone and Marionettej

Query

IT-specific tertiary qualification is advantageous

1-4 years of experience in software development/engineering

MS SQL Server 2008 and/or 2012 (SQL Queries, Stored Procedures,Database Design, Integration and Analysis Services)

Distributed Version Control (SVN, GIT, Mercurial, TFS)

SDLC, OOP principles and SOA Architecture

Responsibilities

Perform highly skilled coding and programming tasks, such as integration of designs with internal applications and services.

Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and system changes to ensure quality and conformity to technical and business requirements and standards.

Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.

Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.

Code/build solutions from technical requirements that are highly complex using C# .NET programming and related development technologies.

Thoroughly document code and system changes.

Provide time estimate and scheduling input as requested.

Recommend development process and procedure improvements.

Recommend system and process design changes.

