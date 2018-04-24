C#.Net Software Engineer

Apr 24, 2018

This role will be rquired to enchance existing systems and depending on their clients requirements to develop new systems.Skills & experience

  • C# and .NET Web API
  • SQL
  • JavaScript
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • Backbone and Marionettej
  • Query
  • IT-specific tertiary qualification is advantageous
  • 1-4 years of experience in software development/engineering
  • MS SQL Server 2008 and/or 2012 (SQL Queries, Stored Procedures,Database Design, Integration and Analysis Services)
  • Distributed Version Control (SVN, GIT, Mercurial, TFS)
  • SDLC, OOP principles and SOA Architecture

Responsibilities

  • Perform highly skilled coding and programming tasks, such as integration of designs with internal applications and services.
  • Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and system changes to ensure quality and conformity to technical and business requirements and standards.
  • Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.
  • Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.
  • Code/build solutions from technical requirements that are highly complex using C# .NET programming and related development technologies.
  • Thoroughly document code and system changes.
  • Provide time estimate and scheduling input as requested.
  • Recommend development process and procedure improvements.
  • Recommend system and process design changes.

