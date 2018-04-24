Data Analyst

Santam’s Group Sourcing team has a position available for a Data Analyst (JG8). The ideal candidate is passionate about turning data into actionable insights. Somebody who takes responsibility for streamlining procedures and automating reporting processes. This person will show a keen interest in new technology in the big data environment and conscious of AI and Machine Learning. The successful incumbent will be based in Tygervalley, Cape Town.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The role will ensure the availability of spend-, BBBEE- and benefits reporting to commodity managers in Group Sourcing, relevant stakeholders and Exco; to analyse data to provide key insights to improve on cost curtailing and revenue generation.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– General Reporting

– Improve and establish management and operational reports.

– Monitor and report on performance measures of Group Sourcing unit in monthly report packs and balance scorecard.

– Manage the tracking of savings from sourcing initiatives.

– Manage monitoring and tracking of sourcing statistics. (spend, contracts, etc.)

– Assist in jointly developing and managing the annual target setting with management in Group Sourcing.

– Ensure all relevant reporting requirements are fulfilled outside of Group Sourcing.

– Monthly BBBEE Preferential Procurement

– Prepare/oversee periodic BBBEE scorecards for all businesses in the Sanlam Group.

– Engage with respective commodity managers for improving the achieved score.

– Knowledgeable on BBBEE codes of good practice.

– Drive initiatives to collect influential BBBEE certificates and sworn affidavits.

– Ensure the requests and requirements of stakeholders are met.

– Improve and streamline the BBBEE reporting process.

– Systems

– Build and continuous improvement of enterprise data warehouse. (relating to Group Sourcing) .

– Ensure relevant systems are up to date and functions optimally, assist in changes and enhancements.

– Ensure relevant Qlikview modelsis complete accurate and up to date, and functions optimally.

– Ensure predictive modelling system is up to date and optimal model is being used.

– Sourcing system – data from various sources are collated timeously, uploaded and analysis done.

– Sourcing system – oversee the supplier data analysis modules.

– Analysis

– Ensure integrity and quality of data.

– Comprehend and interpret procurement spend and commodity cost models.

– Analyse impact of changes in cost models.

– Provide recommendations to optimise revenue and costs.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

– Matric/ Grade 12

– Bachelor’s Degree or National Diploma in Statistics/ Commerce

– 5 – 8year’s Commercial experience

SKILLS

– Understanding of DataWarehousing.

– Report building using tools such as Qlikview/Powerpivot/Excel.

– Data Analytics

– Understanding of business requirement gathering.

– Constructing excel sensitivity analysis on deal structures (with macros and pivot tables) as articulated by Sourcing team and ensure various scenarios are easily modelled.

– Managing medium complexity projects for Sourcing Team.

– Influence and present findings and recommendations as required generating savings.

– Identifying savings opportunities based on spend analysis conducted.

– Conducting due diligence in supplier identification, market research, supplier evaluation, pricing analysis.

– A sound foundation of cost versus benefit analysis.

– Effective in group presentations.

– Comfortable working within BI tools such as Qlikview/Tableau etc.

COMPETENCIES

– Driving Strategy

– Commercial Orientation

– Client Focus

– Decision Making

– Enabling Innovation

– Change Leadership

– Continuous Learning

– Talent-focused Leadership

– Talent Enablement

– Emotional Intelligence

