IT Project Administrator

Provides key support for functional groups, including performance of a wide variety of specialised clerical functions involving compiling and arranging data, making computations, laying out and preparing reports, processing and coding documents and maintaining specialised and comprehensive records and filing. Sets up and prepares statistical reports. Resolves discrepancies and may communicate with a variety of administrative and professional employees within and outside the company.

You will be:

Project support to Project Managers:

– Organising of meetings and venues, functions and presentations; minute taking, follow-up on invitee responses and arrangement of refreshments

– Diary management for Project Manager(s)

– Assist with updating of Project Schedules (typically on MS Project)

– Assist Project Manager (PM) with Issue, Risk, Dependency, Assumptions and major decisions logs maintenance

– Office and telephone administration

– Plan and organise travelling and accommodation

– Collection of visitors

– Obtaining sign off on project deliverables, quotes, etc. from stakeholders

– Compile and maintain leave register of project resources

– Log and manage hardware/ software/ stationery orders or office moves

– Creation of Project task for time keeping, and verification of correct and timely time capturing per project

– Task and Billing administration

– Monitor Project budget: Reports, Projections, Invoicing, Query resolution, financials reconciliation

– Tracking of invoices, reporting, obtaining sign off

– Issue and manage requests for new project cost centre creations

– General support to Project Manager (PM) as requested (incl. capturing of project information on Project Portfolio Management system)

Requirements:

– Degree or National Diploma

– 2 – 3 years’ experience with emphasis on: Project Office Administration, Communication, Microsoft Office toolset, Financial Administration

– Work experience within an IT Projects department will be an advantage

– Meeting protocol, e-communications and telephone etiquette

– Minute taking

– MS Office

– Proficiency in English and Afrikaans is a requirement

– Familiarity with basic teleconferencing and overhead projector technologies

– Understanding of project methodology and process

– Knowledge of Financial Administration processes and tools

– Working knowledge of current IT tools in use e.g. Genome, DPM, PPO, SRS will be a definite advantage

– South African Citizens only

Personal Attributes:

– Plans and aligns

– Interpersonal savvy

– Communicates effectively

– Optimises work processes

Core Competencies

– Being resilient

– Collaborates

– Cultivates innovation

– Customer focus

– Drives results

Should you meet the criteria required for this role, we will be in contact with you to set up an appointment. Note if you have not heard from us within 10 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

