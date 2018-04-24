Network Administrator (Juniper)

ENVIRONMENT:

An internet service provider based in Cape Town is looking for a Network Administrator (Juniper) to attend to the core network, maintenance, support and documentation. Must have 5 years’ experience as a Network Administrator, skills needed are Cisco, Juniper, Mikrotik, BGP, OSPF, MPLS and Layer 2 Switching.

DUTIES:

Maintenance of networks.

Support to the support service desk on all matters related to the network.

Assistance in network design on occasion when a network change or upgrade is required.

Monitoring of all networks.

Identifying and rectifying any possible vulnerabilities in the network.

Assist the support centre with any escalations.

Fiber Aggregation Sites – Assist with the rolling out of fiber aggregation sites. This will facilitate the expansion of our network and will require of the Network Administrator to do site visits, subsequent network design and planning and rollout of such projects.

Documentation – Ensure that all work is documented, and the documentation maintained. Excellent writing skills and technical accuracy and meticulousness a requirement.

Working within an internal work-flow system – must be excellent at working within and sticking to a strict internal work-flow system whereby tasks are logged as tickets and these tickets require timeous completion.

Availability – the work of a Network Administrator often requires availability after hours and during certain periods, 24-hour availability.

REQUIREMENTS:

No less than 5 years’ experience as a Network Administrator.

Additional qualifications related to the field would be advan

