Python Developer

A leading South African online retailer, is looking for extremely talented Software Development Engineers to join the team.With the vision to be the most customer-centric online shopping destination in Africa, this visionary company is looking to achieve this by employing great people and developing innovative, cutting-edge tech. As the successful candidate, you will join one of their exciting dynamic teams.Experience and Skills

Matric

Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar

2+ years experience in a software engineering role

Excellent problem-solving skills

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data assemblies and algorithms

Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP

MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached

Docker, Kubernetes, Chef

GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

Amazon EC2, Amazon S3

If you like the sound of this opportunity and would like to apply, please visit our website on www.networkrecruitment.co.zaIf you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/ positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!For more information contact:Lentor Marais(contact number)IT Specialist Recruitment Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position