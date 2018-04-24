Senior Developer

Cool product shop. Still pretty small but no risk financially

At first, team expansion stage. Looking for a Snr Dev & someone Mid-level

Big training budgets for tech you don’t know yet

Hobbyists dream job

Tech Need:

– C# / ASP.NET

– Cloud-based experience

– Natural affinity for the logic of software engineering

Ideally, you’ve:

– Moved beyond the n-tier paradigm

– Have actively worked on advanced Azure or AWS Lambda-based platforms

– Have very strong backend skills – Micro Services / De-Coupled thinking

– Ideally, you’ve done more than just read a book on .NET Core

Reference Number for this position is JP39765 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a salary of up to R960k per annum.

The time for change is NOW! e-Merge IT recruitment are specialist niche recruiters with a wide range of positions available. We offer researched positions with top companies to strong technical candidates. Email Jason on (email address) or call him on (contact number) to discuss this and other opportunities.

Check out our website www.e-merge.co.za for more positions that might be right for you!

