Are you looking to make a difference in the world combined with working in the most ideal environment? My client is looking for a Senior Software Engineer who would like to use their skills for the greater good. The ideal candidate will be part of a vibrant, multi-talented group of strategists, coders, marketers and designers. Qualification:Tertiary Degree (BSc in Computer Science / Software Engineering) Skills & Experience: At least 4 years' experienceStrong understanding of and experience in: C# .Net Framework, Angular 2+ preferableAlternatively – TypeScript / JavaScript, CSS and HTML5, SQLExperience working with the modern web ecosystem: Git, NodeJS, NPM, Gulp, and BowerGood experience with web design REST API design, .Net Framework, REST APIsKnowledge of .Net Core 2.0 a bonusAuthentication Azure AD knowledgeDeep experience developing for WinForms windows services (likely also used in some of the new things)SQL Server experience Job Description:Design and document software systems to meet product requirements.Analyze product requirements.Perform code and documentation reviews to engineering and QMS standards.Design and implement testing frameworks.Develop high-quality software design and architecture.

