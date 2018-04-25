BI Business Analyst

Job Title:
Business Intelligence / Business Analytics Developer
About:
Permanent position in the Business Intelligence/Business Analytics sector in Cape Town, South Africa (Northern Suburbs).
Salary negotiable based on experience and qualifications.
Are you a motivated self-starter with a passion for IT seeking to develop a career in Business Intelligence (BI)/Business Analytics(BA)? Join a dynamic team as BI/BA Developer to develop, implement and support BI/BA application solutions.
The successful applicant must have at least 1 year of development experience in Business Intelligence, a passion for technology and an interest in BI/BA.
Requirements:
1. Education and Experience:
Tertiary qualification, preferably in Commerce or the Sciences
IT is required with at least 2 years working experience in a development environment.
Experience with BI/BA tools specifically with Cognos BI and/or Cognos TM1 an advantage.
2. Competencies:
Good general computing knowledge, troubleshooting and support capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, a good understanding of networking fundamentals, familiar with application installation
A strong sense of responsibility and integrity
A good understanding of relational databases and working knowledge of MS SQL is required
The candidate must have programming ability with knowledge of software development
Ability to work under pressure and deliver on deadlines.
3. Apply:
(email address)
