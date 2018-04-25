BI Business Analyst

Apr 25, 2018

Job Title:
Business Intelligence / Business Analytics Developer
About:
Permanent position in the Business Intelligence/Business Analytics sector in Cape Town, South Africa (Northern Suburbs).
Salary negotiable based on experience and qualifications.
Are you a motivated self-starter with a passion for IT seeking to develop a career in Business Intelligence (BI)/Business Analytics(BA)? Join a dynamic team as BI/BA Developer to develop, implement and support BI/BA application solutions.
The successful applicant must have at least 1 year of development experience in Business Intelligence, a passion for technology and an interest in BI/BA.
Requirements:
1. Education and Experience:
 Tertiary qualification, preferably in Commerce or the Sciences
 IT is required with at least 2 years working experience in a development environment.
 Experience with BI/BA tools specifically with Cognos BI and/or Cognos TM1 an advantage.
2. Competencies:
 Good general computing knowledge, troubleshooting and support capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, a good understanding of networking fundamentals, familiar with application installation
 A strong sense of responsibility and integrity
 A good understanding of relational databases and working knowledge of MS SQL is required
 The candidate must have programming ability with knowledge of software development
 Ability to work under pressure and deliver on deadlines.
3. Apply:
(email address)

