A software solutions company based in West Lake is currently looking for a creative Front-end Web Developer to join their highly skilled development team.They are looking for employees who are:
- Keen to learn new technologies.
- Go-getter
- Proactive
- Team player
- Self-motivated
- Able to work under pressure
- High attention to detail
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science or other software engineering degree or equivalent.
- 3+ years of experience working in Web Development / Full Stack Development within an Agile / Scrum environment.
Experience needed:
- JavaScript
- Angular JS / 2 / 5
- React JS
- RESTful API’s
- Git
- JQuery
- HTML
- CSS
- Photoshop
So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).
If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.