Front-end Web Developer

Apr 25, 2018

A software solutions company based in West Lake is currently looking for a creative Front-end Web Developer to join their highly skilled development team.They are looking for employees who are:

  • Keen to learn new technologies.
  • Go-getter
  • Proactive
  • Team player
  • Self-motivated
  • Able to work under pressure
  • High attention to detail

Requirements:

  • Degree in Computer Science or other software engineering degree or equivalent.
  • 3+ years of experience working in Web Development / Full Stack Development within an Agile / Scrum environment.

Experience needed:

  • JavaScript
  • Angular JS / 2 / 5
  • React JS
  • RESTful API’s
  • Git
  • JQuery
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Photoshop

So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).

If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.

