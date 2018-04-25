Front-end Web Developer

A software solutions company based in West Lake is currently looking for a creative Front-end Web Developer to join their highly skilled development team.They are looking for employees who are:

Keen to learn new technologies.

Go-getter

Proactive

Team player

Self-motivated

Able to work under pressure

High attention to detail

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science or other software engineering degree or equivalent.

3+ years of experience working in Web Development / Full Stack Development within an Agile / Scrum environment.

Experience needed:

JavaScript

Angular JS / 2 / 5

React JS

RESTful API’s

Git

JQuery

HTML

CSS

Photoshop

So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).

If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.

