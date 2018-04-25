Gaming Back End Developer (.NET, C#, Java, C++)

ENVIRONMENT:

An online gaming company based in Cape Town are looking for a Gaming Back End Developer (.Net, C#, Java, C++) to join their dynamic team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications:

Relevant Degree or relevant qualification.

Job Requirements:

Relevant work experience.

The candidate will be working on a wide range of products in the Gaming Industry.

Strong OOP Skills.

Strong grasp of design patterns and modern software design principles.

The following experience would be advantageous:

Understanding of Agile processes for software development.

.Net, C#, Java, C++.

Linux.

HA Systems.

NoSQL technologies.

High transactional systems.

CI.

Unit Testing.

SOA.

COMMENTS:

