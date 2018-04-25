Hosting & Database Administrator

Duties include:

– The position has tactical responsibility to run and sustain the IT Infrastructure in South Africa.

– Responsible for the hardware infrastructure, software infrastructure, tools servers, storage, backup and restore, databases, processes, asset, management, and threat and vulnerability landscapes.

– Executes strategic IT projects.

– Participates in developing, evaluating and implementing strategic direction.

– Coordinates the activities with the functional leads within IT.

– Available on a standby basis.

Requirements:

– Tertiary graduate in IT (Technical Stream) desired.

– Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office applications).

– Hardware and software installation experience.

– 1 – 3 years practical experience in similar role.

