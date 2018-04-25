Mobile Developer

We have an amazing opportunity for a Mobile Developer in Cape Town!You do not want to miss out! We require a candidate with:• BSc Degree• Minimum 5 years’ experience within a mobile application environment• Mobile Application Development for iOS, Android and/or Windows• Experience with Android Studio, Java, Xamarin (C#) and/or Swift• Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#, IIS, ASP.Net etc)• Experience with Relational databases • High performance/scale technologies (Caching, Load Balancing, Profiling, Indexing etc)Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to (email address). You can also contact Sharne’ on (contact number) or alternatively you can visit our website, www.goldmantech.co.zaShould you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

