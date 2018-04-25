.NET Developer

JOB CONTEXT

– The .NET Developer will work in a professional and comfortable work environment where the core focus is on learning, growth, knowledge sharing, teamwork and collaboration.

– They must work in a team with other .NET Developers and adhere to the boundaries and strict deadlines required of the project

– The .NET Developer will be exposed to all major Microsoft technologies and excellent training opportunities both internally and externally.

– This exposure also occurs through the different engagement models being project-based development, placements, outsourced teams and support and enhancement engagements.

– The .NET Developer must also be willing to do business travel to customer sites as per business requirements.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

– Customer Relations

– Documentation skills, i.e. the standard and quality of documents

– C#, .NET Framework and SQL Server

– The ability to solve problems

– Solid proficiency with Microsoft .NET and other Microsoft platforms, products and tools

– Demonstrated history of delivering completed projects

– Billable hours

– Microsoft Exams

– 360 review

KNOWLEDGE

Required (not-negotiable)

– Knowledge of .NET (C# or VB.NET)

– Knowledge of ASP.NET 2.0 – 4.0

– Knowledge of SQL 2005 – 2008

– Knowledge of HTML.

– Knowledge of Visual Studio 2005, 2006 and 2008.

– Knowledge of the application of technology in solving business problems

QUALIFICATIONS

Required (not-negotiable)

– Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)

Advantageous (nice to have):

– A relevant university computer science degree or equivalent.

