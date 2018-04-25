JOB CONTEXT
– The .NET Developer will work in a professional and comfortable work environment where the core focus is on learning, growth, knowledge sharing, teamwork and collaboration.
– They must work in a team with other .NET Developers and adhere to the boundaries and strict deadlines required of the project
– The .NET Developer will be exposed to all major Microsoft technologies and excellent training opportunities both internally and externally.
– This exposure also occurs through the different engagement models being project-based development, placements, outsourced teams and support and enhancement engagements.
– The .NET Developer must also be willing to do business travel to customer sites as per business requirements.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
– Customer Relations
– Documentation skills, i.e. the standard and quality of documents
– C#, .NET Framework and SQL Server
– The ability to solve problems
– Solid proficiency with Microsoft .NET and other Microsoft platforms, products and tools
– Demonstrated history of delivering completed projects
– Billable hours
– Microsoft Exams
– 360 review
KNOWLEDGE
Required (not-negotiable)
– Knowledge of .NET (C# or VB.NET)
– Knowledge of ASP.NET 2.0 – 4.0
– Knowledge of SQL 2005 – 2008
– Knowledge of HTML.
– Knowledge of Visual Studio 2005, 2006 and 2008.
– Knowledge of the application of technology in solving business problemsQUALIFICATIONSRequired (not-negotiable)
– Grade 12 Senior Certificate (Matric)Advantageous (nice to have):
– A relevant university computer science degree or equivalent.