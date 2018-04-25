Project Manager

WESTERN CAPE – CBD1 YEAR FIXED TERM CONTRACTSOFTWARE SYSTEM IMPLEMENTATIONRequirements :Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experienceMinimum of 5 years project management experience including experience in systems implementation (SAP or Success Factors)Ability to oversee the functional and technical team and integration requirementsExcellent verbal and written communication skillsAbility to effectively communicate within all levels of the organization and with the client baseExcellent organisation skills, detail oriented, highly analytical and possess strong problem solving skillsAbility to enforce deadlines in a fast-paced, deadline driven environmentStrong understanding of the Human Resources process knowledgeKey Responsibilities :Organize and lead cross functional project teams and ensuring adherence to the project planProvide business and user needs analysis and translate these into system requirementsContribute to project plan creation, including proposals, SOWs, kick-off, milestones, delivery dates and deliverablesDevelop and review plans for completing project deliverables, including scheduling and coordinating activities of project team membersWork with project team and coordinate all operational preparations for training, user testing, pre-implementation tasks and go-live supportFacilitate bi-weekly project working group meetingsProduce timely, detailed summaries and high-level reports to update stakeholders on project progressManage issues and risks to the overall project design and scheduleDrive the project and team to deliver project deliverables on timeEnsure project documents are complete, current, and stored appropriatelyEnsure proper quality assurance and user acceptance of solutions prior to implementationTrain system super usersPlease e-mail your CV to :(email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position