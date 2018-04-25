Senior Linux Administrator

ENVIRONMENT:

A payment gateway software company are recruiting for a Senior Linux Administrator who can fulfil an internal support role, they are looking for a “jack of all trades”, who has 3 – 5 years Linux, Cloud, AWS, Firewalls, FortiGate, Cisco and Automation experience.

DUTIES:

Maintaining and supporting web server infrastructure and related systems.

Linux system administration.

Issue tracking.

Automated configuration management.

Policy implementation.

Security.

Technical implementation and documentation.

Quality assurance and testing.

Technology research and development.

Architecture.

Resolve daily technical issues.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must have 3 – 5 years Linux experience.

Scripting in PHP, Python and SQL advantageous.

Cloud experience, especially AWS.

Firewall.

Cisco.

Automation.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position