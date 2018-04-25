Senior Linux Administrator

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading internationally based company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town specializing in transferring cloud systems would like a Senior Linux Administrator to join its Cape Town based team. You will interact with high profile industry clients on a day-to-day basis. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 5 years Linux experience and exposure or an interest in cloud technologies (especially Azure and AWS). Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs.

DUTIES:

Provide technical and project leadership.

Responsible for scoping required functionality with clients.

Design, engineer and implement agreed solutions.

Work closely with clients, proactively defining other areas for improvement.

Produce professional documentation, such as design and run-books.

Act as a technical resource within the presales function.

Mentor and develop junior members of the team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Linux (Redhat, CentOs, Ubuntu) 5 years’ support experience a must.

Exposure or healthy interest in cloud technologies (especially Azure and AWS) would be very beneficial

Systems management / monitoring toolset exposure (e.g. Nagios etc).

Performance and Capacity management knowledge desirable.

Scripting knowledge / exposure (Perl, bash, PowerShell etc).

Good all-round platform knowledge (networking, IP, storage, virtual servers etc).

Backup / recovery processes.

A disciplined operator used to look after “grown up” estates and already gets ITIL processes (ideally would have an ITIL foundation

