ENVIRONMENT:
A leading internationally based company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town specializing in transferring cloud systems would like a Senior Linux Administrator to join its Cape Town based team. You will interact with high profile industry clients on a day-to-day basis. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 5 years Linux experience and exposure or an interest in cloud technologies (especially Azure and AWS). Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs.
DUTIES:
- Provide technical and project leadership.
- Responsible for scoping required functionality with clients.
- Design, engineer and implement agreed solutions.
- Work closely with clients, proactively defining other areas for improvement.
- Produce professional documentation, such as design and run-books.
- Act as a technical resource within the presales function.
- Mentor and develop junior members of the team.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Linux (Redhat, CentOs, Ubuntu) 5 years’ support experience a must.
- Exposure or healthy interest in cloud technologies (especially Azure and AWS) would be very beneficial
- Systems management / monitoring toolset exposure (e.g. Nagios etc).
- Performance and Capacity management knowledge desirable.
- Scripting knowledge / exposure (Perl, bash, PowerShell etc).
- Good all-round platform knowledge (networking, IP, storage, virtual servers etc).
- Backup / recovery processes.
- A disciplined operator used to look after “grown up” estates and already gets ITIL processes (ideally would have an ITIL foundation