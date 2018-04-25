SQL Developer

Wanting to join an international company working on Big Data? You will work with clients to provide data solutions including; data integration, reflective and predictive analytics, data import, data access and data visualization. You must have domain expertise in a SQL RDBMS. Qualification:Relevant Tertiary qualification Skills & Experience: Comprehensive understanding of Relational SQLData distribution concepts (bulk data and real time)You must have domain expertise in traditional Database technologyIntegration, Relational DBMs, Data Warehouse, Static / Reference data approaches and conceptsAnalytical functions over integrated data setsPredictive and reflective analytics, familiar with statistics and correlationsMaintenance of Data QualityCompetent in one Software Development language (C#, Java, Python etc.)Hands-on experience in SOA patterns Job Description:Help develop local team.Create a work environment that supports the attraction and retention of talented resources.Implement and refine work processes supporting productivity and learning.Architect solutions meeting client needs and requirements.Mentor and guide resources throughout the course of a project.You must have experience working on relational databases. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, SANDY-LEE WILLIAMS on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027293.

