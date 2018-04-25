Systems Analyst

INTRODUCTION

To interpret and transform business requirements into well-defined system solutions and technical specifications for Finance. To design, ensure quality delivery and optimum performance and stability of systems, and ensure ideal integration of new systems and services to the broader ITS environment.

TECHNICAL AND FUNCTIONAL:

– 3-year IT degree/diploma

– Oracle Certification preferred

– 5-8 years Oracle EBS (Financials) implementation experience

– 3-4 years Order to Cash (including Account Receivables, iReceivables, Cash Management, Order Management and Inventory) implementation experience

– SQL experience preferred

– Experience in standard Oracle documentation (BR100/MD070)

– Oracle Configuration experience (Oracle Financials)

– Project involvement

– Relevant applications/systems knowledge

– Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements)

– Relevant business process context knowledge

– Effective people skills

– Reporting and Documentation skills

– Provide input/guidance, liaison and follow through with technical teams regarding technical delivery and issue resolution

– Understanding of Peer Systems Integration in a complex systems environment

– Ability to work independently

– Strong problem solving and Analytical ability

– Effective interaction between ITS technical teams, external partners and business partners

JOB SPECIFICATIONS:

– Interface between business project teams, process team, partners, development teams and ITS

– Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements into a system design

– Analyse existing system and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes and evaluate and design system enhancements

– Develop and maintain system requirement specification and test documentation

– Provide input into business requirement specification

– Manage the development of the system and its components

– Quality assure development and develop system test plans for the system and integration testing

– Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements

– Design interfaces with other systems

– Perform systems integration testing and feedback results

– Provide regular feedback on issues, risks, progress to Line Manager

– Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment

– Resolve user queries, provide input to programming support teams when needed and provide technical leadership and guidance.

– Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements/changes) and all interfaces with other systems

– Provide system input to design of user training material

– Quality assure changes prior to implementation through effective testing

– Configures the Application as required

– Works with the business process team to identify gaps and explore gap resolution options

– Maintains all appropriate configuration documentation

– Assists the BA’s with understanding the functional impact of various configuration options

– Assists in the design of the Applications configuration and customisation to meet the business process design and application requirements

– Research in leading practice of existing or new innovations

