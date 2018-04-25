Systems Engineer

Our client is one of the leaders in document automation software, with offices in Seattle, London and Cape Town. They help businesses around the world with critical business documentation with their powerful, highly intuitive and user friendly software. Our client are looking for an Intermediate Support Consultant to join their award winning Customer Success team to ensure that their customers across all different industries get the most value possible out of their software. Our client is located in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town.

What will I do?

To design and administer all network infrastructure and technical aspects of company’s IT systems.

Manage and maintain the hosted solutions in Azure and support business software products on SharePoint and Azure platforms.

Provide 1st line IT support to business staff and 2nd line server and SharePoint support to the Product Support and Development teams.

Your average day to day will include:

Work closely with a number of teams on the following: