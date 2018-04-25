Team Lead and Architect (Java) and Developers

Intermediate DeveloperThe Intermediate Developer’s role is to write software code, test, write Unit Tests, debug and analyse software programs and applications based on requirements specified by the Systems Analyst.Experience Required
- 3+ years’ experience in software development
- 2+ years’ experience in Java
- 1+ years’ experience in iOS desired
- Grails/Groovy experience desired
- Experience in web application development
- Experience with relational databases
- Experience with multiple operating systems (Unix, Linux Distro’s, macOS and Windows)
- Experience in an Agile environment
- Excellent understanding of coding methods and best practices
- Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams
- Hands-on experience developing unit test cases an advantage
- Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies
- Keen attention to detail
- Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and tight timeframes
- Experience working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
- HL7 or FHIR experience desirable
- PilotFish or Mirth experience desirable
Senior Developer
The Senior Developer’s role is to write software code, test, write Unit Tests, debug and analyse software programs and applications based on requirements specified by the Systems Analyst.Experience Required5+ years’ experience in Software Development3+ years’ experience in Java1+ years iOS experience desirableGrails/groovy experience desirableExperience mentoring other developers within a teamExperience in web application developmentExperience with relational databasesExperience with multiple Operating systems (Unix, Linux, macOS and Windows)Experience in an Agile environmentProven analytical and problem-solving abilitiesExcellent understanding of coding methods and best practicesAble to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teamsHands-on experience developing unit test cases an advantageExperience working both independently and, in a team-oriented, collaborative environmentHL7 or FHIR experience desirablePilotFish or Mirth experience desirableJava Technical ArchitectThe Architect should take responsibility for the overall system design of the project, including technology selection and system design. In addition the Architect must provide leadership and direction on technical aspects of the project, both to the development teams and analysis/design teams. In order to ensure that specifications are sound on a technical level close interaction with the analysis and design teams are required throughout the design phase. Once specifications enter the implementation phase the Architect has to monitor progress, provide assistance on technical issues and provide guidance to ensure best practices are applied.Experience RequiredAt least 10 years’ experience in a leadership and technical role, preferably with enterprise application exposure
- 8+ years’ experience in Java
- 1+ years iOS experience desirable
- Grails/groovy experience desirable
- Spring Boot experience desirable
- UML (Enterprise Architect will be an advantage)
- HL7 or FHIR experience desirable
- PilotFish or Mirth experience desirable
- Experience mentoring other developers within a team
- Experience in web application development
- Experience with relational databases
- Experience with multiple Operating systems (Unix, Linux, macOS and Windows)
- Experience in an Agile environment
- Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Good written, oral and interpersonal skills
- Excellent understanding of coding methods and best practices
- Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams
- Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies
- Keen attention to detail
- Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and tight timeframes
- Experience working both independently and, in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
Technical Team Lead
We are looking to recruit a motivated Technical Lead for one of our Solution Delivery teams. The candidate must have a strong background in software development and experience working in cross-functional teams. This is a fantastic opportunity to join a growing software company focused on the Healthcare industry, utilizing the very latest technologies. This position requires a proven track record in a technical leadership capacity. The ideal candidate must be able to deliver solutions in an agile environment while managing resources including:3 x Software Developer,1 x Software Developer in Test (Automation)The candidate will also be responsible for leading Scrum meetings and will regularly coordinate other resources on the Delivery Team such as a Product Analyst, UX Designer and a QA Tester (Manual). This is a very exciting time for our company and we are looking for a talented candidate to fill an important role in our company. We hire for potential, so we are happy to work with candidates through our on-boarding process to ensure success in the role.Experience Required
- PilotFish or Mirth experience desirable
- 5+ years’ experience in Software Development
- 3+ years’ experience in Java
- 1+ years’ experience as a Technical Team Lead
- 1+ years iOS experience desirable
- 1+ years’ experience in Spring Boot
- Grails/groovy experience desirable
- Experience mentoring other developers within a team
- Experience in web application development
- Experience with relational databases
- Experience with multiple Operating systems (Unix, Linux, macOS and Windows)
- Experience in an Agile environment
- Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Good written, oral and interpersonal skills
- Excellent understanding of coding methods and best practices
- Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams
- Hands-on experience developing unit test cases an advantage
- Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies
- Keen attention to detail
- Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and tight timeframes
- Experience working both independently and, in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
- HL7 or FHIR experience desirable