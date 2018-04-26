An international software development company is looking for an Angular Developer to add to their highly skilled team.Essential Skills and Experience:
- 3 – 5 years’ experience
- Angular 4+
- Java
- Bootstrap
- TypeScript
- HTML5
- CSS3
- SASS
- RESTful Services
- Web Services
So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).
If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.