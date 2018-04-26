Basis Specialist

Our client is looking for a Basis Specialist in the Western Cape area.Job Specifics:

Data and System protection, security and integrity. Maintain the integrity of the SAP environment by managing the SAP Correction and Transport System to ensure all configuration and development objects are promoted properly. Apply and migrate SAP maintenance (hot packages and kernel upgrades) through all systems using a structured methodology to ensure data and system integrity across the SAP Landscape. Implement security and vulnerability related technical and customer support notes (patches/upgrades) to reduce the risk of systems being compromised. Perform database backups regularly and test the recovery procedures to minimise the possible loss of data and ensure recovery time and point objectives of the organisation can be met.

SAP Business Application Software Life Cycle management Implement and maintain the multiple SAP instances that comprise the SAP Technical Landscape (development, test, training and production) using a structured approach that minimises the risk and achieves high reliability, availability and performance of each SAP instance. Design and implement an optimal SAP configuration to maximize system performance and availability

Industry and Technology Research. Investigate and provide input into technology roadmaps and adoption cycles that may grow IT capabilities to meet the current and future needs of the company.

Project Delivery Participate in the planning and implementation of SAP system upgrades. Contribute to operational projects when adopting and integrating new software and systems Complete operational project deliverables: on time, in budget, to the client’s satisfaction and within quality parameters.

Incident and problem management Resolve incidents/problems timeously and ensure SAP functional best practices are adhered to during Incident/Problem investigation and resolution. Provide technical feasibility and appropriateness of proposed incident & problem resolutions when alternative solutions are available. Provide appropriate assessment of SAP recommendations and OSS notes with regard to relevance for the Company’s Operations.

Qualifications and Experience:

NQF level 7 (IT)

5 years as a SAP Basis administrator

1-year exposure to working in a Project environment with multiple SAP Landscapes

In depth knowledge of 1 or more of the SAP products that are supported at the Company by the Basis group

1-year Experience in SAP TMS and CTS+

Proficient in a DBMS product will be advantageous

In depth knowledge of Solution Manager will be advantageous

In depth knowledge of HANA will be advantageous

Please submit CV and copy of ID

