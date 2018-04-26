Business Analyst

We are recruiting a Business Analyst to join our South African business based at our offices in Cape Town. The successful applicant will report into the Lead Change Analyst and will be responsible for the delivery of Change requirements and initiatives across the Shop Direct account.

Your new company

As one of South Africa’s fastest growing customer experience outsourcers, Webhelp SA is leading the way in an ever-changing world of communications. We’re always looking to bring people on board who understand the importance of leading by example, putting the customer first, and who want to join the team to deliver the best customer service in the country.

Your new role

The Business Analyst will be responsible for collecting and identifying business, IT and operational requirements to support the delivery of Change across the Shop Direct account (both internal and external). The Business Analyst will effectively analyse problems / propositions, gets the facts, ascertains root cause and identify potential solutions.

This role will entail working with all key stakeholders, preparing impact assessments that document the impacts of proposed change requirements – cost, quality, customer impact and time to deliver. They will Identify opportunities to optimize and improve the efficiency, SLA and quality of business process as well as manage the delivery of change requirements to implementation and post implementation review where applicable.

What you’ll need to succeed

– Excellent skills in process mapping

– Strong analytical skills and ability to extensively analyse business process and workflows

– Experience of creating and developing instructional and procedural documentation

– Excellent skills in using process mapping tools and techniques – MS Visio

– Experience of delivering change through to implementation

– Good working knowledge of project management software plus MS office applications including: MS Word, Excel, Project, PowerPoint, Outlook

– Excellent planning, organisational and time management skills with the ability to manage a number of different projects in different areas simultaneously

What you’ll get in return

This is an exciting opportunity to join a global organisation and gain international exposure. The role will allow the successful candidate to work with a dynamic team across locations in South Africa and international geographies.

