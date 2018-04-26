Data Engineer – Cape Town

My client is a well know, established, inhouse technology specialist. They are currently seeking a big data engineer to get on board!

For this position, you will be working closely with the data scientists and software development teams, assisting with the processing and analysis of large data sets.

Requirements ;

Software engineering capabilities

Big Data exposure (Hadoop stack)

Standard development routines (ETL)

ML algorithms

3 Years SQL

BI experience (SSIS)

Spark

Shell Scripting

Programming languages (Python, R, etc)

In some circumstances, relocation assistance can be provided although not definite. Contact (email address)(email address) for any questions.

