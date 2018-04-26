Group IT Specialist

Duties:

– Conduct standby and respond to all centralized technology incidents;

– Support and mentor Local IT departments in using centralized technologies;

– Conduct capacity management across centralized technologies;

– Produces a capacity plan that documents current utilization and forecasted requirements, as well as support costs for new applications or releases;

– Builds the annual infrastructure growth plan with input from other teams;

– Maintain Asset register of all cloud and centralized systems and configuration;

– Manage/Govern configuration across cloud and centralized systems;

– Managing and supporting all new and existing voice, email and chat service requests from business

Required knowledge/ Experience:

– Proven work experience in a Contact Centre Technical environment essential

– Cloud hosting concept knowledge essential

– Proven working experience and understanding of PBX and Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) type solutions essential

– ITIL Services framework understanding essential

– Good MS Office skills essential

Contract:

– 1 year

Location:

– Cape Town

***To apply kindly send me your updated CV and supporting document to (email address)

