Group IT Specialist

Duties:
– Conduct standby and respond to all centralized technology incidents;
– Support and mentor Local IT departments in using centralized technologies;
– Conduct capacity management across centralized technologies;
– Produces a capacity plan that documents current utilization and forecasted requirements, as well as support costs for new applications or releases;
– Builds the annual infrastructure growth plan with input from other teams;
– Maintain Asset register of all cloud and centralized systems and configuration;
– Manage/Govern configuration across cloud and centralized systems;
– Managing and supporting all new and existing voice, email and chat service requests from business
Required knowledge/ Experience:
– Proven work experience in a Contact Centre Technical environment essential
– Cloud hosting concept knowledge essential
– Proven working experience and understanding of PBX and Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) type solutions essential
– ITIL Services framework understanding essential
– Good MS Office skills essential
Contract:
– 1 year
Location:
– Cape Town
***To apply kindly send me your updated CV and supporting document to (email address)