IT Project Coordinator

Apr 26, 2018

Experience & Qualifications:Degree or Diploma and the required Certification with 2 to 8 years related experience.

  • Relevant accredited courses (diploma an advantage)
  • 2 – 3 years experience emphasis on:
    • Project Office Administration
    • Project Coordination
    • Communication
    • Microsoft Office toolset
    • Financial Administration
  • Work experience in an IT Projects department will be an advantage.
  • At least 2 years job-related experience in formal project support in an IT environment
  • Knowledge of Financial Administration processes and tools
  • Solid understanding of a project’s life cycle and a project methodology
  • Strong administration skills
  • Proficiency in English – written and oral communication capability
  • Proficiency in using Project and office administration tools: MS Excel, email, MS PowerPoint, MS Word, Financial systems, Time capturing systems, MS Project, Portfolio Management, etc.
  • Experience in using a Project management tool

Role/Responsibilities:

Leads a small (Low/medium complexity) project or ‘tasks’ of a larger project under the direct supervision of a more Senior Project Manager or the Project Delivery Manager.Project coordination

  • Assists in developing and executing the communication plan and manage stakeholder expectations.
  • Creates scoping plans in consultation with Senior Project Manager or Project Delivery Manager.
  • Creates project schedules and budgets in consultation with Senior Project Manager or Project Delivery Manager.
  • Ensures risks are identified and in consultation with Senior Project Manager, factors these into costs and schedules. Provide input into interdependency management and resource demand management.
  • Works with Senior Project Manager to ensure appropriate resources are identified, allocations calculated and released for the project.
  • Provides input to the project budget. Gives input to funds to be released for project execution.
  • Supports the identification of procurement needs.
  • Identifies project standards and approach in consultation with Senior Project Manager /PMO.
  • Coordinate activities, endeavours and report status and issues.
  • Ensures the team are aware of and able to work to the standards defined. Monitor and control team performance against quality plan.
  • Monitors and communicates key project indicators – risks, issues, scope changes, decisions.
  • Works with Senior Project Manager to ensure project status is communicated and corrective actions are identified. Works with team and stakeholder to identify and execute changes in scope and corrective
  • Works with Senior Project Manager to identify and plan for transfer to operations.

