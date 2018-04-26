IT Project Coordinator

Experience & Qualifications:Degree or Diploma and the required Certification with 2 to 8 years related experience.

Relevant accredited courses (diploma an advantage)

2 – 3 years experience emphasis on:

Project Office Administration



Project Coordination



Communication



Microsoft Office toolset



Financial Administration

Work experience in an IT Projects department will be an advantage.

At least 2 years job-related experience in formal project support in an IT environment

Knowledge of Financial Administration processes and tools

Solid understanding of a project’s life cycle and a project methodology

Strong administration skills

Proficiency in English – written and oral communication capability

Proficiency in using Project and office administration tools: MS Excel, email, MS PowerPoint, MS Word, Financial systems, Time capturing systems, MS Project, Portfolio Management, etc.

Experience in using a Project management tool

Role/Responsibilities:

Leads a small (Low/medium complexity) project or ‘tasks’ of a larger project under the direct supervision of a more Senior Project Manager or the Project Delivery Manager.Project coordination

Assists in developing and executing the communication plan and manage stakeholder expectations.

Creates scoping plans in consultation with Senior Project Manager or Project Delivery Manager.

Creates project schedules and budgets in consultation with Senior Project Manager or Project Delivery Manager.

Ensures risks are identified and in consultation with Senior Project Manager, factors these into costs and schedules. Provide input into interdependency management and resource demand management.

Works with Senior Project Manager to ensure appropriate resources are identified, allocations calculated and released for the project.

Provides input to the project budget. Gives input to funds to be released for project execution.

Supports the identification of procurement needs.

Identifies project standards and approach in consultation with Senior Project Manager /PMO.

Coordinate activities, endeavours and report status and issues.

Ensures the team are aware of and able to work to the standards defined. Monitor and control team performance against quality plan.

Monitors and communicates key project indicators – risks, issues, scope changes, decisions.

Works with Senior Project Manager to ensure project status is communicated and corrective actions are identified. Works with team and stakeholder to identify and execute changes in scope and corrective

Works with Senior Project Manager to identify and plan for transfer to operations.

Learn more/Apply for this position