IT Technical Specialist

Technical Specialist – Integration
Job Specification
– Development of re-usable integrations components.
– Evaluate and recommend alternative integration system solutions.
– Coach, mentor and share experience to improve competence and performance of team.
– Troubleshoot problems in all development, test, training and live environments.
– Performance tuning of IBM MQ and IBM Message Broker or IBM Integration Bus.
– Log PMR with IBM for product defects.
– Excellent team-working skills are essential.
– Excellent problem-solving skills.
– Availability/ability to work long hours in a highly pressurised environment.
Technical and Functional
– 3 year or relevant IT qualification.
– Integration knowledge and experience.
– IBM DataPower experience highly advantageous.
– 5 years development experience in IBM Message Broker or Java – other object oriented programming experience will also be considered
– Working knowledge of Eclipse and SVN
– Experience in Oracle SQL – other relational databases experience also considered
– XML, JSON, SOAP, REST experience
– Working knowledge of the below IBM Middleware products advantageous:
– IBM Integration Message Broker
– IBM MQ
– IBM MFT – Managed file transfer
– IBM Portal
– IBM DataStage
Behavioural
– You must demonstrate and ability to identify and solve complex problems through proposal of innovative solutions utilising latest techniques and technologies available.
– High performance delivery.
– Excellent communicator who listens effectively and accurately and clearly conveys information through verbal and written means.
– Passion for our brand and customers.
– Connecting with people and proactively builds and maintains constructive relationships with internal and external partners.
– Driving quality by displaying ability to clarify and reduce complex issues to simple solutions.
– Excellent planning and organising skills with the ability to work systematically and sequentially.
– Thinking strategically and commercially.
– Making insightful technical decisions.
– Personal effectiveness and the ability to work in a pressurised environment.
– Ability to anticipate and resolve problems before they occur.