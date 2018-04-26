Java Developers – Pinelands – R600K per annum

An expert in end-to- end custom software development and software support requires a Java Developer to be based in Pinelands. They provide great bespoke Java and C# solutions, subscribing to Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) principles, paired with gaining a deep understanding of each client’s business, enables specialised teams of professionals to deliver only the highest quality solutions and ongoing software support, both locally and internationally. You will be involved in developing end-to-end custom software with the latest version of Java, Spring, Docker, Android and MongoDB

They have a diverse multicultural professional community embraces a very strong work ethic and takes great pride in creating innovative enterprise solutions that help their customers to keep the wheels of the economy turning, and put their staff first and create a platform for their 120-strong workforce to grow both professionally and personally, resulting in a stable employee base.

Qualification and Skills:

– Ideally, an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential

– Proven Java experience of at least 7 years professional development experience.

– Candidates with more or deeper development experience are welcome to apply.

– Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Development experience in a Scrum based Agile environment will be an advantage

– Exposure to BDD/TDD will be a definite advantage

– Exposure to Enterprise development will be a definite advantage

– Exposure to object-oriented design concepts will be an advantage

Some Cool Stuff:

– Docker

– Mobile and Service enabled architectures

– Agile Development based on SAFE, SCRUM and KANBAN

– MUST HAVE open-mind approach to learning

The reference number for this position is DB39374. This is a permanent position based in Pinelands, offering a salary of R600k per annum.

