JavaScript Developer (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client are a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.
Their presence spans 4 continents, with over 140 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers.
Main Role:
- This is a Software Engineering role.
- Our client is looking for JavaScript engineers to join its digital properties group.
- In this team, you will be building high performant data visualization apps for our clients’ customers pages, bringing rich interactive content to millions of visitors.
Education & Qualifications:
- University Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or similar technical discipline
Â Technical Skills & Experience: Required
- Experience building high performance JavaScript web applications
- Experience with Angular, React or similar frameworks
- Experience with or a strong desire to learn and work with Node.JS and React
- Love of testing, and practical experience of relevant tools
- Knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 (Less or Sass desirable)
Â Soft Skill/Competencies:
- Working as part of a global team
- High level of written and spoken English
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)