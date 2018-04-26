JavaScript Developer

Apr 26, 2018

JavaScript Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client are a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.
    Their presence spans 4 continents, with over 140 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers.

Main Role:

  • This is a Software Engineering role.
  • Our client is looking for JavaScript engineers to join its digital properties group.
  • In this team, you will be building high performant data visualization apps for our clients’ customers pages, bringing rich interactive content to millions of visitors.

Education & Qualifications:

  • University Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or similar technical discipline

Â Technical Skills & Experience: Required

  • Experience building high performance JavaScript web applications
  • Experience with Angular, React or similar frameworks
  • Experience with or a strong desire to learn and work with Node.JS and React
  • Love of testing, and practical experience of relevant tools
  • Knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 (Less or Sass desirable)

Â Soft Skill/Competencies:

  • Working as part of a global team
  • High level of written and spoken English

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

