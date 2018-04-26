JavaScript Developer

JavaScript Developer (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client are a global provider of digital marketing and client reporting tools that help asset managers attract and retain investor assets.

Their presence spans 4 continents, with over 140 employees across its global operation. Their clients include some of the worldâ€™s largest asset managers.

Main Role:

This is a Software Engineering role.

Our client is looking for JavaScript engineers to join its digital properties group.

In this team, you will be building high performant data visualization apps for our clients’ customers pages, bringing rich interactive content to millions of visitors.

Education & Qualifications:

University Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, or similar technical discipline

Â Technical Skills & Experience: Required

Experience building high performance JavaScript web applications

Experience with Angular, React or similar frameworks

Experience with or a strong desire to learn and work with Node.JS and React

Love of testing, and practical experience of relevant tools

Knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3 (Less or Sass desirable)

Â Soft Skill/Competencies:

Working as part of a global team

High level of written and spoken English

