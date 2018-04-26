.NET Developer

All Cape Town .Net Developers, apply for this position! Join a growing team of developers in new office space situated in Newlands, Cape Town. This is a company that has offices all over the world. If you fit the below criteria do not hesitate to contact me for more information. Qualification:MatricAny IT related Degree or relevant experience Skills & Experience: C# (at least v4.0)ASP.Net MVCJavaScriptCSSSQL ServerExperience in Automation Testing Job Description:As a Developer, you will be working on the front end and back end of the systems. You will be involved with all aspects of the project life cycle. Join a new team of developers and work on new projects and applications. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, MARISA LUDSKI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027302.

