React Developer

Apr 26, 2018

A Software Development Company based in Cape Town CBD is currently looking for a skilled React Developer to join their highly skilled development team.They are looking for employees who are:

  • Keen to learn new skills and technologies
  • Able to work well under pressure.
  • Solutions-orientated and with a can-do attitude
  • Strong analytical and critical thinking skills
  • Ability to interact professionally with internal and external people
  • Short on ego and high on output

Requirements

  • Degree in Computer Science or other software engineering degree.
  • Experience working within a SCRUM environment.
  • Experienced in React Native / Android Native Development.
  • Experience in Redux, ReactJS, AngularJS, Knockout, jQuery etc.
  • Comfortable working in aVB .Net environment.
  • Experience writing unit tests for JS.
  • Experience with C#
  • Experience working in mobile web/responsive web applications.

So if you feel that this opportunity is the next step in your career please send your CV with a Cover Letter to(email address)or contact Rozel on (contact number).

If you do not receive any feedback within 2 weeks of submitting your CV, please accept your application as unsuccessful.

