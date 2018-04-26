Senior Business Analyst – Cape Town

Primary Functions:
Processes, Business and technical requirements
- Analyze, design, develop test and implement business and technical requirement specifications and processes through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant stakeholders.
- Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes.
- Continuously identify and implement incremental improvements to current processes, independent of larger project deliverables.
- Transfer of “care, custody and control” of new processes and applications to the business owners, including user training and support.
Project management and delivery
- Effectively plan, manage individual projects, their inter-dependencies and any risks and any other issues that may arise. This includes timeline and milestone management,
- Compile test plans and test packs and drive the testing of newly developed or enhanced software and new releases of packaged software.
- Liaise with relevant stakeholder management to prioritize project deliverables.
- Support and drive the implementation of projects.
Application Support
- Ensure operational stability of applications by providing proactive and reactive first-line support.
- Provide first line support and root cause analysis of production issues for all applications,
Collaboration, Interaction and Stakeholder Management
- Primary interface between finance, operations, developers and vendors for the development or implementation of business applications.
- Effective stakeholder management – Keep management, users and role players informed of progress through effective communication and management of expectations.
- In short: End-to-end solution development, implementation and support.
Job Requirements:
- A university graduate with a B Com/ B Bus Sc (information systems, software development, systems/data analysis) with strong academic record
- At least 5-9 years’ relevant work experience in a financial services environment as a business analyst.
- A proven track-record of successful delivery as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst and / or Subject Matter Expert in data integration, system implementation, application support or reporting projects.
- Have current, relevant experience in the use of business analysis frameworks and methodologies
- Familiar with agile software development practices.
- Strong communication skills including verbal, written and listening skills
- Proven stakeholder management capability
- A solid understanding of data modelling (metadata, content, taxonomy, navigation) and the ability to leverage same in user interfaces, reporting, etc.
- Experience in any of the following would be advantageous:
- Sound SQL skills and database knowledge
- Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence (Integration, Analysis and Reporting Services)
Competencies required, but not limited to:
The successful candidate is able to work competently as leader and as specialist; independently or as part of a team. Core competencies include:
- Adaptability – Maintaining effectiveness when experiencing major changes in the work environment.
- Self-starter, quick learner, capable of setting priorities and remain efficient while multi-tasking
- Function well under pressure and meet tight deadlines, and have the ability to work extended hours during periods of project implementation and month-end cycles.
- Have tenacity and the ability “to get things done”
- Ownership – Assume responsibility and accountability for the successful completion of tasks
- Initiating action – Taking prompt action to accomplish objectives, being proactive
- Decision Making – Ability to make balanced and sound recommendations and decisions