Senior C++ Developer – CPT South

A seasoned C++ Developer is wanted for a well-established company in the Cape Town South area. Extremely competitive package including benefits. Minimum requirements • B. Sc. in Electronic/Computer Engineering or Computer Science • 5+ years' experience with C++ (Object Oriented environment)• Sound knowledge of UML and CASE tools• Source/version control systems• Experience with Baseline Management• Experience with System Engineering Processes and the V-ModelAdvantageous: • Experience with the Model-View architecture would be advantageous, and other SW Design Patterns • Experience in Linux and Windows operating systems would be an advantage• Experience in database programming (Duties: • Write/Maintain Specifications (Including, but not limited to: OICD, SRS, IRS, DBDD, SDD)• Write/Maintain Test Specifications • Requirements Traceability from CIDS downwards, as well as to Test Specifications• Provide Estimate and Costing Inputs• Participate in SE Process Events (PDR, CDR, etc.)• Model and Maintain SW Model in the CASE Tool• Describe high-level design as UML Class and State Diagrams (etc.)

