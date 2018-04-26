Senior C# Software Developer

A multi-award winning, transformative employer with an international footprint extending to the USA is seeking a Senior C# Software Developer to join their progressive team. This is a riveting opportunity to join an energetic technology team working in a real-time, live data environment. Key to the success of this role will be developing robust Software Solutions whilst ensuring that the software is progressive and at the cutting-edge of technology. This elite, entrepreneurial employer believes in work life balance, accommodates alternative / flexi work hours. Qualification:Matric (essential)Tertiary Degree in Information Systems, Computer Science or related (essential) Skills & Experience: Minimum of 7 years focused development experience within a fast-paced and agile work environmentProficiency in:C# coding and architectureMicrosoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET and MVC)Front End Development using JavaScript, CSS, HTML or related technologiesMS SQL Job Description:This full-function opportunity allows you to make a valued community impact through effectively designing and documenting relevant software systems that meet product requirements.This will entail thorough requirement analysis and documentation reviews.You will be required to design and implement cutting edge software solutions while prioritizing tasks and testing throughout the SDLC. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LYNDI RETIEF on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027304.

